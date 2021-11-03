Multicounty Response Needed to Extinguish WI Corn Dryer Fire

According to a report from Herald Times Reporter, fire crews from three counties responded to a fire that erupted inside a corn dryer in Kiel, Wisconsin, Tuesday afternoon at the Country Visions Co-op facility 1220 Park Avenue.

At around 1:30 p.m., Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service (KFDAS) received a report of fire emanating from the corn dryer. Firefighters extinguished the fire and then remained on scene for another three hours.

KFDAS said in a social media post that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Courtesy of Kiel Fire Department and Ambulance Service (Facebook)

KFDAS also received assistance from Ada Fire, Chilton Fire, Cleveland Fire, Collins Fire, Elkhart Lake Fire, the Kiel Police Department, the Kiel Street Department, Kiel Utilities, Elkhart Lake Fire, Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, New Holstein Fire, New Holstein First Responders, St. Anna Fire, and St. Nazianz Fire.

