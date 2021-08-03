Two Dead in MN House Fire

By James Allen

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a house fire in Section 32 of Wadena Township on Sunday at approximately 3:50 a.m. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, a juvenile was located outside the residence with minor burns. Fire department personnel entered the residence and located two adults inside the house.

The two adults were removed from the residence, and life-saving measures were performed. The efforts were unsuccessful and the two adults were pronounced deceased at the scene. The juvenile was transported to Tri-County Healthcare for treatment of his injuries and was released a short time later. The scene is still under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Fire Department, and State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Also assisting on scene were the Verndale Fire Department, Tri-County Healthcare Ambulance, Karvonen Funeral Home, and Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative. The names of the victims are being withheld pending proper notification to family. The victims were transported by Karvonen Funeral Home to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

