Multiple MA Departments Respond to Four-Alarm House Fire

According to a report from NBC10, four Massachusetts fire departments responded to a fire in a four-story home in Chelsea at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night on Marginal Road, the Chelsea Fire Department (CFD) said. All 11 residents of the home made it out safety, the landlord of the property said.

At least three ladder trucks and firefighters from the towns of Malden, Revere, and Everett were on scene. In addition, multiple ambulances also responded.

The CFE said it could not confirm whether there had been an electrical explosion which sparked the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The landlord also said the fire appears to have damaged the third and fourth floors of the property.

RELATED

Firefighting Fridays: Engine Tactics Do’s and Don’ts

Justin McCarthy: Down and Dirty Mayday

Chris Pepler: Modern Fire Attack Principles: Strategic and Tactical Perspectives