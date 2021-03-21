Names in the News: March 21, 2021

This bi-weekly series is dedicated to the latest promotions and other news within the fire service.
DAVE SUTTON will retire as the chief of LaSalle (Ontario, Canada) Fire Services (LFS) after 35 years in the fire service. Sutton began his career in 1986 as a volunteer firefighter with the Sandwich West Fire Department. Later that year, he took a full-time position with LaSalle Dispatch. He then became a career firefighter in 1989. Sutton was the LFS training instructor from 1998 to 2008, deputy chief in 2008, acting chief in 2011, and was appointed LFS chief in 2012.
SCOTT WESTROPE took over as the new chief of the Santa Rosa (CA) Fire Department (SRFD) on March 15.Westrope was previously the SRFD’s deputy chief for the past three years and had been serving as SRFD interim chief for the past several months. He is a 27-year fire service veteran, with 21 of those years spent with the SRFD.
DEREK BERGSTEN accepted the position of chief with the Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins, Colorado. He comes to the PFD from the Rockford (IL) Fire Department (RFD), where he was a member for more than 27 years, spending the last 12 years there as chief. Under his leadership, the RFD implemented a mobile integrated health care program. In January, Bergsten was named 2020 fire chief of the year by the Illinois Fire Chief’s Association. His last day with the RFD is May 7.