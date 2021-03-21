Names in the News: March 21, 2021

BRIAN LAMBEL was named the new chief of the Wilmette (IL) Fire Department. Lambel was previously chief of the Mount Prospect Fire Department (MPFD) for past five years. He will be with the MPFD through to the end of April. Lambel began his fire career in Lincolnshire-Riverwoods in 1990 and arrived at the MPFD in 2000. At the MPFD, he opened Fire Station 13, which allowed the department to respond more quickly to calls on the north side of town and helped secure numerous grants.