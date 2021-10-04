National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend Honors 215

Angela Roberts

The Frederick News-Post, Md.

Oct. 4–Gavin Redden was just 3-months-old when Michael “Pappy” Powers died while responding to a fatal crash in 2019 with the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department.

Two years later, his great-grandfather is still a big part of his life. His family has made sure of that.

“He knows who his Pappy is,” said Linda Powers, Gavin’s great-grandmother and the wife of Michael Powers. She smiled as Gavin rummaged through a lunch bag near her feet. “He goes up and kisses his pictures when he sees them.”

Powers was among 215 firefighters honored in a memorial service Sunday morning by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. For over 50 of the 70 years he was alive, Powers was a volunteer firefighter — first with the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Company in the 1960s, then later with the Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Company, before finally landing at the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department in the 1980s.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation has recognized firefighters who died in the line of duty since its founding in 1992. Though the nonprofit cancelled its annual memorial weekend last fall due to the pandemic, it welcomed families back to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on the grounds of the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg on Saturday and Sunday.

As the sun set Saturday evening, plaques bearing the names of the 215 fallen firefighters — 87 of whom had died in 2020, 82 in 2019 and 46 in previous years — were permanently added to the memorial. The next morning, as each of their names were read aloud, their families came forward to receive a folded American flag and a red rose in their honor.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner described the day as one of both great pain and great pride. She acknowledged the grief experienced by the Frederick community over the death of Powers in 2019 and, more recently, the death of Battalion Chief Josh Laird — a 21-year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services who died over the summer from injuries he sustained while battling to a two-alarm house fire in Ijamsville.

In looking at the crowd gathered for Sunday’s memorial service, Gardner said it was clear that the county’s firefighting community stood with the families of those who died in the line of duty. But she wanted families to know that Frederick County stood with them, too. Their loved ones would be remembered, she said.

“They will not be forgotten. You will not be forgotten,” she said. “You are etched into the hearts of our community. You are now part of our family, and you will always have a place to call home here in Frederick County.”

It was an emotional service. Soft instrumental music played as family members lined up to accept their loved one’s flag, some of their eyes red with tears. One woman blew a kiss up to heaven before walking to the front of the stage. Later, two little girls clutched stuffed animals as they peered up at the fire chief standing in front of the audience. The firefighter escorting one of them held the foot of her stuffed elephant instead of her hand.

When it came time for the Powers family to accept their flag, they were escorted by Chip Jewell, the former president of the Libertytown Fire Department and Powers’ friend of nearly 50 years. Jewell had also responded to the fatal crash in 2019. He watched as Powers bent down, presumably to move some of the debris from the road. He never stood back up.

After Powers’ death, Jewell asked Chief Ronald Siarnicki — executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation — if the engine his friend had driven to his last call could be parked alongside the stage during the next memorial service. It took two years for the service to be held, but the Libertytown vehicle sat in the grass Sunday afternoon, gleaming in the late morning light.

Before Sunday’s service began, Jewell reminisced about his friend and the day of his death. He expected it to be a moving ceremony.

“We’ll get through the day,” he said.

Chief Thomas Coe of DFRS presented Linda Powers with her husband’s flag and red rose. Behind her, Gavin sucked on a pacifier.

Two years later, there is still a lot that Powers doesn’t remember from the week of her husband’s death. So much was lost in shock. But being at the memorial brought back a lot of memories, she said.

“It just means a lot to be up here,” she remarked.

Linda and Michael Powers had been married for 47 years at the time of his death, according to his bio on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and entered the Army Reserve with the 558th Signal Battalion after his active duty. Powers worked for the Montgomery County Board of Education for 47 years and had plans to retire this year, according to his bio.

In addition to Linda and Gavin, Powers is survived by two daughters and their husbands, four grandchildren, a sister and her husband, a brother-in-law and his wife and numerous other extended family members, nieces and nephews and “his special dog, Willow Mae.”

At the end of Sunday’s memorial service, after all the names had been read, Capt. William Kennedy of the North Charleston Fire Department in South Carolina sang “God Bless America.” Within a few seconds, a line of firefighters seated in the front row had stood up. Others soon followed. By the time Kennedy sang the final note, almost everybody in the audience was on their feet.

After the ceremony, Brendan Beaton, Powers’ son-in-law and the assistant chief of downtown Frederick’s United Fire Company, reflected on the weekend. It had been awe-inspiring to see so many families helping one another and sharing in each other’s grief, he said.

“They said it best last night,” he said. “It’s a group that you never want to join, but one that you’ll always be a part of, and they’ll always be here to help you out.”

Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier

