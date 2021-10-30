Neighbor Helps Sleeping Fairfield (CT) Resident Escape Fire

Tara O’Neill

Connecticut Post, Bridgeport

(MCT)

Oct. 29—FAIRFIELD — A neighbor rescued a resident who was sleeping in their home when the attached garage caught fire during the nor’easter this week, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Canterbury Lane shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving units found the exterior of a two-car garage on fire.

Officials said units quickly started an aggressive attack on the flames, stopping it from spreading to the house.

“Due to the quick actions of the next-door neighbor, prior to the fire department’s arrival, the occupant was safely outside and under the care of a supportive neighborhood during the drenching rain,” fire officials said.

The neighbor reported hearing an arcing and popping sound and looked outside to spot the growing flames. Officials said the neighbor alerted the sleeping occupant of the fire and helped her get out of the house safely.

The 20 firefighters at the scene contained the blaze as other checked to make sure there was no extension into the residence.

While crews were extinguished the garage fire, the electrical service wires failed from fire impingement and fell to the ground, causing an electrocution hazard, officials said. United Illuminating responded to the scene to assist with the power lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

