Neighbors Attempted to Rescue Toddler Who Died in Spartanburg (SC) House

Feb. 24—A 19-month-old has died after a fire Tuesday at a mobile home park on Lapear Drive.

Brooklyn Fosterwas pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m., according to a statement from Spartanburg CountyCoroner Rusty Clevenger.

Several neighbors attempted to help rescue Foster including Roosevelt Smithwho lives next to the mobile home that caught fire.

“We were in our house when the fire happened and when we got over there it was smoking,” Smith said. “Somebody said there was a baby inside there in the back. We couldn’t get in there because there was way too much smoke.”

Smith said he could hear screams coming from inside the burning mobile home. On Wednesday, Smith said what happened was shocking.

“I am still not calm,” Smith said. “I heard the girl screaming from inside the trailer for her life. I hate that she is gone.”

Several neighbors visited the site Wednesday afternoon. The mobile home was completely gutted by the fire.

Melissa Butler, who has lived at the mobile home park for 20 years, said someone knocked on her door when the fire occurred nearby. She went outside to see what was happening.

“I had just woken up,” Butler said. “They started busting open the windows and you could hear a baby screaming from inside.”

Butler said the fatal fire was devastating. Investigators were at the scene again on Wednesday talking to neighbors about the incident.

According to media outlets, a second child was injured in the fire and transported by a medical helicopter to the hospital.

Spartanburg Countyfirefighters, EMS, and Sheriff’s Officewere on the scene with the Coroner’s Office.

Clevenger said the fire is under investigation. A forensic exam will be conducted Wednesday.

