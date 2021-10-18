New Orleans (LA) Fire Department Continues Investigating Massive Wharf Fire

According to a report from WWL4, the New Orleans (LA) Fire Department (NOLA) continued to monitor the area of a huge fire at the abandoned Market Street Wharf near the Lower Garden District that occurred Saturday night.

NOFD was dispatched to the wharf just after 11 p.m. Saturday and arrived to discover wooden sections of what used to be the Market Street Wharf engulfed in flames. A second alarm was called around 11:30 p.m. as the fire was spreading, moving upriver by a brisk wind.

At its worst, NOFD said the fire stretched about four blocks long from Market Street to the wharf’s entrance at Felicity Street.

Sixteen NOFD units employing 41 fire personnel fought the intense flames to bring the fire under control. By Sunday afternoon, crews along the river were still spraying water onto the lingering smoke.

No injuries were reported.

NOFD said the cause of the the fire is still unknown. Multiple witnesses said they saw a fireworks display in the same area before the flames were spotted, but the NOFD has not yet released a possible cause.

The NOFD also said the fire did not threaten the current wharf.

