NH Firefighter Hospitalized After Fall Through Floor

Dec. 10—A firefighter was hospitalized after falling through the floor during a major house fire Thursday afternoon.

Hudson firefighters rushed to the single-family home at 82 Greeley St. in Nashua just before 2 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Hudson Fire Department, after several people called 911 to report a large fire.

Firefighters saw heavy fire when they arrived, calling a second alarm, then a third. Nine other departments, including firefighters from Manchester, Nashua and two Massachusetts departments rushed to help, with 53 first responders working on the fire.

Inside the home, according to the news release, one of the firefighters working on the first floor fell through the floor to the basement. The firefighter was rescued, and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Another firefighter was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Both have been released from the hospital.

The three people who lived at the house were not hurt, according to the news release, but the house was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the news release.

