Nine Displaced, Firefighter Injured in Chesapeake (VA) House Fire

According to a report from WTKR, nine people, including four adults and five children, were displaced after a fire tore through their home in the 800 block of Washington Drive in the Great Bridge section of Chesapeake, Virginia, early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home at around 12:45 a.m., after smoke detectors alerted residents, who then called 911.

On arrival, they found that the flames had already taken over much of the home. All residents evacuated safely prior to the department’s arrival.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby emergency room. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

