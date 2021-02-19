At Least Nine Injured in Bronx Gas Explosion

FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief Sarrocco and Division Chief Russo provide an update from the scene of a gas explosion at 1520 Paulding Avenue in the Bronx. Read more: https://t.co/H0oznaNYZQ pic.twitter.com/qc0nCcxS1I — FDNY (@FDNY) February 18, 2021

A gas explosion Thursday afternoon in the Bronx left an adult and a child critically injured and several others hurt, according to reports.

The incident happened at a three-story building at 1520 Paulding Avenue around 3:30 p.m., reported WABC.

One firefighter with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) was among the those who were injured, the report said. A mother was compelled to throw her baby to safety from a second-floor window, and the blast was so powerful that it sent the front door of one of the units flying into power lines across the street, reported NBC.

