At Least Nine Injured in Bronx Gas Explosion

A gas explosion Thursday afternoon in the Bronx left an adult and a child critically injured and several others hurt, according to reports.
The incident happened at a three-story building at 1520 Paulding Avenue around 3:30 p.m., reported WABC.
One firefighter with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) was among the those who were injured, the report said. A mother was compelled to throw her baby to safety from a second-floor window, and the blast was so powerful that it sent the front door of one of the units flying into power lines across the street, reported NBC.
