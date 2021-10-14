Nine People Homeless After Fire Erupts at Home in Hempfield (PA)

Megan Tomasic

Oct. 14—A house fire in Hempfield on Wednesday evening displaced nine people, according to township fire Chief Tony Kovacic.

In all, five adults and four children were impacted by the fire reported on the 400 block of Newport Drive around 6 p.m. Officials said the fire that began in the kitchen.

According to Kovacic, several people who live in the home saw the flames and attempted to control the fire with an extinguisher. The fire, however, spread to the second floor and into the attic.

Everyone inside the house escaped.

Deputy Fire Chief John Storey said one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

The scene was cleared around 8:25 p.m.

