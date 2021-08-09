NJ Firefighters Battle Boat Fire at Marina

Olivia Liu

Asbury Park Press

(MCT)

STAFFORD – A boat caught fire in Manahawkin Bay near the Boatyard and Marina Saturday afternoon according to the Stafford Township Police Department.

The fire caused heavy damage to parts of of the Boatyard and Marina’s bulkhead and picnic tables.

Police responded to the fully involved boat fire at 4:05 p.m. and were assisted by the New Jersey State Police’s Marine Bureau, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, the Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 and the Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services.

The fire is being investigated by the New Jersey State Police’s Marine Bureau, according to the Stafford Township Police Department.

Two injured from house fire: Marlboro cops injured while saving man from burning house; 1 firefighter also hurt

Olivia Liu is a reporter covering transportation, Red Bank and western Monmouth County. She can be reached at oliu@gannett.com.

©2021 www.app.com. Visit app.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.