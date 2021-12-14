No Foul Play Suspected in Fatal Tuscaloosa County (AL) House Explosion

Carol Robinson

al.com

(MCT)

The investigation continues into a Tuscaloosa County house explosion that killed one person, but authorities said there is no indication of foul play.

Tuscaloosa firefighters and sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. Monday to 6008 17th Street East in Cottondale to a house fire which callers described as an explosion, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.

Authorities arrived to find heavy fire and smoke.

Three family members were in the home at the time the blaze erupted. Two of them were able to escape, but the third person was found dead inside by firefighters.

Kennedy said the victim was Leon Beck, 92.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called to assume the investigation into the death. Tuscaloosa County operates under the state medical examiner system, and all unnatural deaths, or those of unknown causes outside of medical care, are investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit.

The Tuscaloosa City Fire Department, the Alabama Fire Marshall’s Office, and ATF are assisting in the investigation in the cause and origin of the fire.

“The ‘explosion’ could have several reasonable explanations, and there are no initial indications of foul play or criminal activity,’’ Kennedy said. “However, as with all unnatural and unknown causes of death, (and in this case, unknown cause and origin of the fire) the scene and case will be treated with all evidentiary safeguards and protocols in place, until determined otherwise.”

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit al.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.