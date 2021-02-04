No Injuries After Fire Badly Damages Unoccupied CA Home

Appeal Staff Report

Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.

(MCT)

Feb. 4—Crews extinguished a fire in an unoccupied single-story home on the corner of Third Street and Chestnut Street on Tuesday, according to a Marysville Fire Department news release.

At around 1 a.m., a Marysville dispatcher smelled smoke from their open office window and a patrol officer confirmed there was a fire in a residence in the 300 block of Chestnut Street. MFD crews arrived on the scene and saw heavy smoke and flames visible from the front of the house.

They determined that the home was unoccupied and extinguished the fire, according to the release.

No one was injured in the fire.

The tenant will not be able to occupy the home for some time because of the damage.

The Yuba City Fire Department, Linda Fire Department, Olivehurst Fire Department, Wheatland Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance provided mutual aid.

The Marysville Police Department assisted with traffic control and PGE responded to secure utilities, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the fire department at 741-6622.

___

(c)2021 the Appeal-Democrat (Marysville, Calif.)

Visit the Appeal-Democrat (Marysville, Calif.) at www.appeal-democrat.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.