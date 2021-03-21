No Injuries in Acworth (OH) House Fire

Jack Rooney

Mar. 20—ACWORTH — No one was injured Friday night when a house on Beech Road caught fire, damaging the second floor and roof of the home, according to the local fire chief.

Fire Chief Gary Baber said firefighters responded to 208 Beech Road, near the intersection of Cold Pond Road, around 8:15 p.m., and found an active fire. The blaze was under control in about 30 minutes. No one was at home when the fire started, Baber added.

“They came home to find their house on fire,” Baber said of the occupants. After calling 911, they rescued their pet cat from the house before firefighters arrived, he said. “We’re just glad that everybody is safe and sound.”

The fire did not spread beyond the second floor, but the first floor sustained some water damage. The blaze did cause “some pretty good damage to the second story and the roof,” Baber said, though officials are still working to determine how much repairs could cost.

The cause of the fire also remains under investigation, Baber added.

Along with the Acworth Fire Department, firefighters from Alstead, Charlestown, Lempster, Unity and Walpole also responded to the two-alarm blaze, Baber said. Firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours.

