No Injuries Reported After Structural Collapse at TX Apartment Building Fire

According to a report from KHOU, a two-alarm fire erupted at an apartment complex in Pasadena, Texas, early Tuesday morning. The Houston Fire Department (HFD) reported that a collapse occurred during the incident.

The fire broke out at the Ashmore Apartments located on the corner of Fairmont Parkway and Burke Street.

@HoustonFire is on scene performing defensive extinguishment efforts @ 4201 Fairmont Pkwy, mutual aiding w/Pasadena FD. Units on scene state the building is fully involved & report a collapse. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) November 9, 2021 Houston Fire Dept/Twitter

The HFD said a dozen of units have burned, but no injuries to firefighters or residents has been reported.

