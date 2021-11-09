No Injuries Reported After Structural Collapse at TX Apartment Building Fire



According to a report from KHOU, a two-alarm fire erupted at an apartment complex in Pasadena, Texas, early Tuesday morning. The Houston Fire Department (HFD) reported that a collapse occurred during the incident.

The fire broke out at the Ashmore Apartments located on the corner of Fairmont Parkway and Burke Street.

Houston Fire Dept/Twitter


The HFD said a dozen of units have burned, but no injuries to firefighters or residents has been reported.

