No Injuries Reported in Duluth (MN) House Fire

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.

(MCT)

Aug. 24—The Duluth Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning on the 500 block of West Fourth Street, just west of Mesaba Avenue.

Heavy flames were coming from the first floor and the front of the porch when units arrived shortly after 2 a.m., according to a news release from the fire department. Duluth police officers on the scene reported that all occupants were out of the home and accounted for.

The first unit to arrive quickly knocked down the fire before crews searched the house to ensure everyone was indeed out of the home.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated to be $60,000. Occupants of the home were connected to the American Red Cross for shelter, as the home is uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

(c)2021 the Duluth News Tribune (Duluth, Minn.)

Visit the Duluth News Tribune (Duluth, Minn.) at www.duluthnewstribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.