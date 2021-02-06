Noose, Pornographic Drawings Found at Robertsdale (IN) Fire Station Office

Lauren Cross

The Times, Munster, Ind.

(MCT)

Feb. 5—HAMMOND — A noose and sexually explicit drawings were found in the office of a Robertsdale fire station, prompting a internal affairs police investigation and one firefighter being placed on leave in what the mayor is calling a “racial incident.”

HammondMayor Thomas McDermott Jr. confirmed Friday that city information technology personnel were installing fiber optic cable at Hammond’sNo. 2 fire station in Robertsdale on Jan. 28and needed to access an office in the building to complete the work.

The office was locked, the mayor said, and fire department personnel had to assist the IT workers with access by “jimmying” the lock open with a pocket knife, the mayor said.

When personnel entered the office, “juvenile pornographic drawings” were discovered on a dry erase board, along with a noose, McDermott confirmed.

McDermott expressed disgust at the “racial implications” of what was found in the office, confirming one firefighter is on paid leave, pending the results of a full investigation.

“When information was brought to my attention that a racial incident occurred at one of our fire houses, I immediately informed Police Chief Andy Shortand Assistant Chief Jeff Longto conduct an investigation,” McDermott said. “Hammondpolice internal affairs has been ordered to complete a full investigation and to report back to me.

“I have an absolute zero-tolerance policy for racial discrimination and intimidation of any kind,” he said.

McDermott said he’s already hearing excuses and firefighters suggesting the noose and pornographic images were part of “some sort of joke” unrelated to race.

He said he isn’t buying it.

He said he believes Fire Chief Jeff Smithshould also be held accountable, further suggesting that “stuff like this” occurs far too frequently in the department.

McDermott, first elected as mayor in 2004, said the firefighter subject to disciplinary action has been on the department for longer than he’s been mayor.

“We’ve had some racial issues out of this exact same (Fire Station No. 2), so I’m putting everybody on notice. I’m not happy with leadership, this is been festering for far too long.”

Hammondpolice Lt. Steven Kelloggsaid the police department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident at the mayor’s request.

When asked if this was a criminal investigation, Kellogg said it’s too early to tell.

“Because this is an internal investigation, no additional information is available at this time,” Kellogg said.

McDermott said that after the investigation, further suspensions and/or terminations also may become necessary.

“I believe that our fire department overwhelmingly cares about our city, its residents, and like me, does not tolerate or condone this type of behavior,” McDermott added.

Smith did not respond to a phone call requesting comment.

The Timeshas filed a records request for information relating to the firefighter’s suspension.

McDermott said he expects more information to be revealed early next week.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

___

(c)2021 The Times (Munster, Ind.)

Visit The Times (Munster, Ind.) at www.nwitimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.