Norman (OK) Home Destroyed in Fire

Emma Keith

The Norman Transcript, Okla.

(MCT)

Nov. 30—Fire crews worked through Monday night to respond to a fire that destroyed a northwest Norman home.

Norman fire responded at 5:30 p.m. Monday to the Ridgeline Circle house fire, NFD Deputy Chief Mike Wilson said Tuesday. By the time firefighters got to the house, the fire had already spread to the attic and garage, he said; fire personnel attempted to fight the fire from inside, but had to move outside when the ceiling started collapsing.

Because the house was built in an addition to a neighborhood, there were no nearby fire hydrants, leaving NFD to bring in tankers and shuttle water to the scene, Wilson said. While the house was a total loss, Wilson said no one was injured, and the fire did not spread to any nearby houses or buildings.

Wilson said just after 10 a.m. Tuesday that crews were still working hot spots from the fire, and fire personnel were at the scene most of the night. The fire drew four stations and about 30 men to the scene, he said.

Investigators were still at the scene Tuesday morning, and had not yet determined a cause, Wilson said.

Emma Keith is the editor of The Transcript, where she covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.

