Norwich (CT) Committee Discusses Easy, Controversial Proposals in New Fire Study

Claire Bessette

The Day, New London, Conn.

(MCT)

Mar. 12—NORWICH — The City Council Public Safety Committee started work on a plan to upgrade antiquated fire radio and dispatch system, a top priority in the new fire services study, and voiced support for a controversial idea to create a fire commissioner to oversee all fire departments.

The committee on Wednesday discussed the 194-page report by McGrath Consulting Group, released Feb. 16, for the first time Wednesday and started the process to obtain cost estimates for fire radios and upgrades to the dispatch system.

Committee Chairman Alderman Joseph DeLucia said much of the report will be reviewed methodically rather than as “a snowball running downhill,” noting the fire communications system is an immediate need.

The resolution approved Wednesday calls for obtaining rough cost estimates for the radio and dispatch upgrades by mid-July to be able to craft an ordinance to present to voters in a referendum in November.

Police Chief Patrick Daley said estimates for radios could be obtained within 90 days if the city adds fire services to the state emergency radio network the police department joined in 2019. Daley said portable radios, mobiles and pagers for the police department cost about $500,000.

City Manager John Salomone told the committee he plans to place “a substantial” amount in the capital improvements budget to start the fire radio system upgrades.

Much more controversial is the report’s recommendation that Norwich create a city department-head level position of fire commissioner to oversee the one paid and five volunteer departments, coordinate training, unify policies, data reporting and equipment purchases.

Norwich Fire Chief Tracy Montoya and the five volunteer chiefs have all expressed opposition to the creation of the fire commissioner position.

In their joint response, the fire chiefs wrote that a fire commissioner would be detrimental to the volunteer services and the autonomy that drives the talent, response, training and leadership the fire study commended so highly.

The chiefs wrote that it would be “ridiculous” to spend money to create “a layer of oversight managment” after the city just spent $80,000 on the fire study.

DeLucia said alternative suggestions include having City Manager John Salomone and the six chiefs, or Salomone and two chiefs, take on the task. Or that the Public Safety Committee or a new volunteer commission be created. DeLucia called those proposals problematic because of the time commitment needed.

“What’s left is one person, who has ultimately the authority, reports to the city manager,” DeLucia said. “Something needs to happen. … We need to do something. We cannot stay with the status quo.”

“This is controversial,” Alderman and committee member William Nash said of the fire chiefs. “None of them want this. None of them want this. I’ll repeat myself, none of them want this. They don’t want to have to answer to anyone else but themselves.”

Committee member and Council President Pro Tempore Mark Bettencourt questioned whether a volunteer commission would be effective. He sees a paid commissioner setting standards, coordinating training and trusting the chiefs to carry out the directives.

Bettencourt said he awaits a proposal by Salomone, but DeLucia and Nash argued that could lead to a circle, with the City Council waiting for the city manager, and Salomone wanting direction from the council first.

Nash said he has received 40 to 60 emails, some hostile and some supportive, and many calling the commissioner a “level of bureaucracy.” Nash has proposed a fire commissioner to oversee the independent departments for the past 12 years.

“Putting one person in charge of six people is not another level of bureaucracy,” Nash said. “It’s a person who’s the point guy, the guy that gets all the information and disseminates it out, gets all the information and decides what’s the priority and what’s not priority with the opinion of the stakeholders involved. … This is a person who is going to coordinate and organize as one, not six, one, and I think it’s important.”

Nash suggested a job description “heavily leaning” on a fire-oriented individual, with a salary below department head status and the ability to handle other tasks assigned by the city manager.

Salomone did not address the issue during Wednesday’s meeting. On Thursday, he said he is working on a job description and is considering including the position in the 2021-22 budget he will present April 5.

c.bessette@theday.com

