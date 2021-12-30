NYC Mayor and FDNY Salute Fire Llieutenant who Died at Station House

Leonard Greene

New York Daily News

(MCT)

It wasn’t a raging inferno or a chemical explosion or a fall from an angled ladder that took the life of FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello.

Maiello died of natural causes while on duty in his Staten Island firehouse on Sunday. His loss was more than enough to put a hole in the hearts of mourners at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church.

Maiello, 53, a husband and father of two, was remembered at his funeral Thursday morning as a mentor, a teacher, a leader and a protector.

Maiello, a 22 year veteran, was working a Christmas night shift before he was found dead inside Engine 163/Ladder 83 headquarters on Jewett Ave. in Westerleigh, FDNY officials said.

The Brooklyn-born Maiello began his career as a teacher, like his parents, before joining the FDNY in 1999.

Among the mourners who filled the ornate church was outgoing Mayor de Blasio, who shared a message for Maeillo’s children, Jake and Cecilia.

De Blasio recalled losing his own dad as a teenager, and assured Maiello’s children that their father would continue to inspire them.

“He will be there in a different way,” de Blasio said. “I can assure you. I’ve lived it. Dad will be an angel on your shoulder. That hero will always be with you.”

De Blasio, with less than 48 left in office, had hoped to finish his term without having to preside over another first responder’s funeral. The solemn mayor looked on as firefighters draped their brother’s casket with an FDNY flag, and listened as bagpipes, then an organ and choir, shared renditions of “Amazing Grace.”

“Through many dangers, toils and snares. I have already come. ’Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far.And grace will lead me home, ” they sang.

Maiello was led home by FDNY chaplain Monsignor John Delendick, who compared the fallen firefighter to another Joseph, the New Testament’s Joseph, who according to the Bible, was married to the Virgin Mary, who gave birth to the Messiah, sparking Christmas celebrations across the globe.

Delendick said the Bible’s Joseph was a protector who looked out for his family.

“His job was to keep them safe and protect them,” Delendick said of Maiello. “He did that.

He taught them about different virtues. He taught them about the proper way of living.”

A soloist sang “Ave Maria,” and a priest prepared the communion. James Maiello joked about his big brother’s bad grades growing up. He said his brother dreamed of being a firefighter as a child.

“My brother was a very generous man. He could go out of his way to help anyone even if he didn’t like them, and there were a lot of people he didn’t like. He always had my back. He was a great brother.”

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.