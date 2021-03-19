Oakland (CA) Firefighters Respond When Train Slams into Truck, Starts Fire

Over 20 firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the vehicle fire that broke out and also assisted with the evacuation of over 100 crew and passengers. Thanks to @oaklandpoliceca & Amtrak staff who also responded quickly to ensure safety. https://t.co/8Ki7YaynjD — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) March 18, 2021

Mar. 18—More than 100 people were evacuated from an Amtrak train in Oakland Thursday morning after the train hit a truck parked near the railroad tracks and caused a fire.

More than 20 firefighters responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. at Fruitvale Avenue and East 10th Street. They extinguished the fire and evacuated 111 passengers and crew from the Amtrak Coast Starlight Train 11 on its way from Seattle to Los Angeles, Amtrak said in a statement.

The Oakland Fire Department reported a contractor with the Union Pacific Railroad was clearing debris from the area when his truck was struck by the train.

The East Bay Times reported that the truck was parked too close to the tracks and couldn’t be moved before the train arrived.

Nobody was in the vehicle when it was hit.

“Coast Starlight Train 11 that departed Seattle (SEA) on 3/17 continues to be delayed south of Oakland (OKJ) due to a vehicle incident,” Amtrak Alerts tweeted at about 11 a.m.

Amtrak said in a statement there were no injuries.

Passengers have been delayed for about 3 hours.

Amtrak warned that people should exercise caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Every year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide, Amtrak said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

