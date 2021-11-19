Official: Syracuse (NY) Home Crammed with Stuff Makes Fighting Fire Difficult

Rylee Kirk

Syracuse, N.Y. – Three people were injured a fire Thursday that was difficult to put out because the house was packed with stuff, according to the Syracuse Fire Department.

The fire reported at 11:45 at 116 Milnor Ave. started in the kitchen, said Syracuse Deputy Chief Barry Lasky.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out of the front door, he said.

All three residents were able to get out on their own, he said. Two were taken to hospitals to be evaluated for smoke inhalation and the third person for burns.

One firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital for non life threatening injuries, a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department said. They have been released from the hospital, the release said.

Firefighters entered the home to try to extinguish the fire but extreme clutter forced them to to back out, he said.

“They called it extreme clutter, I think commonly people would call it hoarding,” Lasky said. He didn’t know if the clutter was trash or possessions.

After removing some of the clutter, firefighters were finally able to get inside to the fire and put it out.

Lasky said the call took more time and resources because the all the things packed in the house complicated the call.

“It’s a danger to our firefighters to go into a place to put that out because the clutter will collapse on them,” he said.

A house packed with things also makes it hard to find people, he said.

“When you’re searching through a lot of stuff, a person can feel like a pillow or a quilt,” he said.

The Red Cross is helping the family with housing.

