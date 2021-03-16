Officials: Fatal Detroit House Fire Believed to Be Accidental

Mark Hicks

The Detroit News

(TNS)

Mar. 16—A fire at a home on Detroit’s west side Monday that left one person dead started after the victim had been cooking, said fire officials.

Crews were called to the house on Faust near Warren at about 11:30 a.m. and found flames on the first floor, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The firefighters extinguished the blaze and went inside, where they found the body of a man believed to be between 60 and 70 years old in a hallway near the kitchen, Fornell said.

“Our investigators have determined the fire was probably accidental and it started in the kitchen from cooking,” he said.

No other homes were affected.

The victim, who used an oxygen tank, appeared to have suffered burns and smoke inhalation, Fornell said.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to determine the cause of death.

___

(c)2021 The Detroit News

Visit The Detroit News at www.detnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.