Oklahoma City (OK) Fire Department Extinguishes Three-Alarm Church Fire

According to a report from KOCO, Oklahoma City (OK) Fire Department (OKFD) firefighters contained a three-alarm fire early at a vacant church in the southeast portion of the city Monday morning.

The fire was first reported just before 4 a.m. near Southeast Grand Boulevard and South High Avenue.

OKFD officials said that their crews contained the fire in the center section of the U-shaped structure, salvaging both wings from fire and water damage. However, the entire structure sustained smoke damage.

Because of the size of the church as well as the large volumes of smoke emanating from the building early in the incident, a third-alarm response was dispatched to ensure proper staffing and equipment were available.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

