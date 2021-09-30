Omaha (NE) Fire Department Responds to Home Explosion

According to a report from KETV, the Omaha (NE) Fire Department (OFD) responded to a reported home explosion in the northern section of the city near 16th and Evans Streets just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

OFD crews on scene brought the fire under control in about 12 minutes. Officials said investigators entered the home just before 11 p.m.

The damage to the exterior of the home was visible from the street.

Firefighters respond to home explosion call in Omaha's Little Italy neighborhood https://t.co/HqboIT7BIO — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) September 30, 2021 KETV NewsWatch 7/Twitter

OFD investigators estimate the explosion caused about $56,000 in damage.

The cause is now under investigation.

