Omaha (NE) Firefighters Pull Resident from House Fire

According to a report from KETV, Omaha (NE) Fire Department (OFD) members pulled one person from a burning home near 79th Street and Bauman Avenue early Wednesday morning.

The house erupted in flames at around 3 a.m., with OFD crews arriving to find flames shooting from the home.

Acting OFD Battalion Chief Jason Anderson said that one person escaped the home and then called 911. The resident told officials a second person was trapped inside. Crews then found the victim trapped in a hallway on the second floor in the bedroom areas in the hallway.

Anderson said the resident may have been trapped by the heat and smoke. Responders also discovered a hole burned in the floor at the bottom of the stairs.

Emergency medical technicians transported both residents to an area hospital, one suffering from severe injuries, the other with what was considered serious injuries.

The OFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

