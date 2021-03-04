One Dead after NYC Apartment Building Fire

John Annese

A fire ripped through the first floor of a Midtown apartment building Wednesday, killing one person, authorities said.

The blaze erupted just before 4:30 p.m. in the first floor of a six-story building on E. 54th St. at First Ave., FDNY officials said. Firefighters found the victim inside.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 45 minutes, officials said.

