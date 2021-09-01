One Dead, Another Hospitalized in Toronto (Ontario, Canada) High-Rise Fire

According to a report from CP24, one person has died and another was hospitalized in serious condition after a fire erupted on the seventh floor of a Toronto, Ontario, Canada, high-rise apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Toronto Fire Service (TFS) Chief Stephan Powell said crews were dispatched to 77 Huntley Street for a fire at 1:35 a.m. Powell said that crews encountered heavy smoke on arrival and discovered one male in the apartment. TFS crews eventually knocked down the flames and started venting, finding that some residents had fled to the roof while others sheltered in TTC buses.

TFD Platoon Chief Armando Schiarizza said 15 fire trucks had responded to the scene.

Paramedics said the victim was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in critical condition but later died. A second victim was taken to Sunnybrook in serious but stable condition.

It’s the third major fire with injuries to occur at the high-rise in the past 13 years.

Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

