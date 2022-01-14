One Dead, Five Others Presumed Dead in Ottawa (Canada) Explosion and Fire

According to a report from CBC, police in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, confirmed at least one person has die and five are missing and presumed dead Thursday after an explosion and a fire at a business on Merivale Road.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) firefighters received several 911 calls at around 1:30 p.m. about a large fire at 1995 Merivale Road, between Cleopatra Drive and Slack Road in the city’s Nepean area. Witnesses reported hearing large bangs emanating from the area.

Ottawa police Inspector Frank D’Aoust said one of the people hospitalized from the incident had died Friday morning, another was in serious and stable condition, and a third was released.

D’Aoust police believe four men and one woman who were at the building at the time of the explosion are missing and don’t believe they survived. No names have been released.

On behalf of the Ottawa Fire Services, we are extremely saddened by what happened yesterday. This event is tragic and shocking and can be difficult for our community to process. I want to remind residents that there are people and resources available to help.



On arrival at the structure, OFS crews were met by employees who had already started exiting the building.

OFS crews fighting to control the flames were informed that two victims were transported to a local hospital with serious burns, and that five employees were unaccounted for.

Acting OFS Chief Paul Hutt said a regional distress line is taking calls. More information will be forthcoming as it is made available.

