One Dead in Albuquerque (NM) Mobile Home Fire

Matthew Reisen

Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

(MCT)

Feb. 20—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue found a man’s body while fighting a fire at a mobile home Saturday morning in Southeast Albuquerque.

AFR Lt. Brian Barnes said it is unclear if the man died as a result of the fire or beforehand. No firefighters were injured.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation,” he said.

Barnes said AFR responded around 10:10 a.m. to the call, which was in the 11700 block of Wild Horse Trail SE, south of Juan Tabo and Southern.

He said fire crews found heavy smoke and flames inside the home and “quickly” extinguished the fire. Firefighter searched the home and found the man’s body.

___

(c)2021 the Albuquerque Journal (Albuquerque, N.M.)

Visit the Albuquerque Journal (Albuquerque, N.M.) at www.abqjournal.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.