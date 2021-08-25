One Dead in Fire at Isleton (CA) RV Park

According to a report from FOX40, one person has died following a fire at the Rivers Edge Marina and Resort recreational vehicle (RV) park in Isleton, California Tuesday morning.

The fire began a little before 10 a.m. River Delta Fire District officials stated that one trailer was in flames on arrival, and at least one other RV was damaged.

The victim’s trailer was described as a “fifth-wheel trailer” with only one point of entry and exit.

Fire crews extinguished the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading.

The victim’s information has not yet been released, and the fire’s cause is now under investigation.

