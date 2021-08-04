One Dead in New Hampshire House Fire

According to a report from WMUR, one person is dead following a fire at 20 Woodknoll Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning.

North Hampton Fire & Rescue (NHFR) officials said they believe the fire started in the rear of the home, where the victim was located, but the cause is still unknown. A neighbor initially reported the fire at about 3:45 a.m.

On arrival, NHFR crews found a resident outside the home who informed them that there was still someone inside. Three firefighters then entered the home.

No firefighters were injured. However, two police officers were transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation. They were later treated and released.

NHFR Chief Jason Lajoie said that crews brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Officials also said they will release more information Wednesday afternoon, while investigators are looking into whether the home had functioning smoke detectors.

