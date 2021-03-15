One Dead in Peoria (IL) House Fire

Peoria IL Fire Department Firefighter/Paramedics are clearing the scene of the 5th House Fire since Friday morning. Unfortunately, one of the fires claimed resulted in a fatality. Please check your smoke detectors and batteries. #ResponseTimesMatter #ThereWhenYouNeedUsMost pic.twitter.com/x0TJHXOmA5 — Peoria Fire Local 50 (@pfdlocal50) March 15, 2021

Andy Kravetz

Journal Star, Peoria, Ill.

(MCT)

Mar. 15—PEORIA — A Sunday afternoon house fire in Peoria’s North Valley has left one man dead, officials said.

Firefighters were called to 647 Spitznagle Ave. at about 1:30 p.m. after an Ameren Illinois utility worker noticed smoke coming from the house. He had been working across the street at the time, said Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Ralph Phillips.

When fire crews arrived, they found a small, one-story, wood-frame house engulfed in flames, with fire coming from the front windows as well as heavy smoke.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, but officials said a person was found dead inside. A dog that lived at the home was able to escape the blaze, Phillips said.

The case of the fire remains under investigation, he said. The identity of the man, Phillips said, would be released later by the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

Scott Potter, a neighbor across the street, said he was friends with the person, who he said was a 59-year-old man who had lived at the address for about five years.

“The house across the street started smoking. We went across the street, opened the door, and a lot of smoke came out. We let the dog out, and then the fire trucks arrived,” Potter said.

The dog, he said, was now staying with a neighbor. He said the houses were well-maintained, and many in the neighborhood rented from landlords who kept the homes up, he said.

He said only one person, the man who died, lived at the house. The house is located about three blocks off Northeast Adams Street. Neighbors here, Potter said, are close, and many are from the area.

“He was a good friend of the whole neighborhood,” Potter said. “He was a good guy to hang out with. He always had a joke for you.”

