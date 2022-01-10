One Dead in Pre-Dawn Plainfield (CT) Fire

Christine Dempsey

Hartford Courant

(MCT)

A resident died in an early-morning fire in a Plainfield condominium Monday.

The fire on Sachem Drive in the Central Village section of town was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. First responders worked to evacuate the burning building, but someone was still inside, police said.

Firefighters found a fire victim as they were putting out the fire, and the person was pronounced dead, according to police.

The most damage was in one of four condominium units at 107, 109, 111 and 113 Sachem Drive. Footage of the scene shows that the second floor of the unit was obliterated.

Four Plainfield fire departments, plus several from out of town, responded to the fire, as did police, representatives of the fire marshal’s office and American Legion Ambulance. The state police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit arrived later.

The local fire marshal and detectives continued to work with state police fire investigators Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

