One Dead, One Injured After Swisher (IA) House Fire

Kat Russell

The Gazette, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Aug. 18—Authorities are investigating after a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire early Wednesday in Swisher.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 5:19 a.m. to a blaze at 1726 Derby Ave. in Swisher.

When they arrived, first responders found and evacuated two residents from the home. The fire was contained to the second story and extinguished by local fire departments.

Linda Ludvicek, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Jeremy Luvicek, 38, was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of injuries.

Linda Ludvicek’s death and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.

