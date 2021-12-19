One Dead, One Injured in Cragin (IL) Extra-Alarm Fire

Paige Fry

Chicago Tribune

(MCT)

One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a Cragin building caught on fire Saturday evening, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the fire department received a call of a fire at 5163 West Grand Avenue on the Northwest Side, department spokesman Larry Langford said.

After seeing the extent of the fire and that people needed to be rescued, crews called an EMS Plan 1, which sends at least five ambulances to the scene, and the upgraded the call to an extra alarm, which sends extra fire crews, Langford said.

Crews initially saw fire on the second-floor of the 25×50 two-story flat roof apartment building, Langford said. But it wasn’t immediately clear where the fire first started. It was also unclear if smoke detectors were working but crews did not hear any going off when they arrived.

Firefighters pulled from the building, Langford said.

One of those was a man who was taken in “very critical condition” to Community First Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead, the department said.

A woman was taken in serious condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, the department and Langford said.

A third adult refused medical attention at the scene, Langford said. A dog was also killed due to the fire.

The bulk of the fire was put out about 40 minutes after crews arrived to the scene, Langford said. There were some hot spots and the fire did threaten the two buildings to its east, causing some minor damage to the building directly east.

The cause of fire is under investigation, the department said.

The building is a “total loss” and the “roof is in,” the department said. A final search of the building can’t be made due to the building’s instability.

Check back for updates.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry

©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.