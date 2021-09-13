Woman Dead, Three Firefighters Suffer Smoke Inhalation in AL Mobile Home Fire

According to a report from WVTM, a 60-year-old woman died and three Wolf Creek Fire Department (WCFD) members were injured with smoke inhalation in a mobile home fire early Sunday morning in Pell City, Alabama.

The WCFD said the fire erupted at the mobile home on Okalona Road around 2:20 a.m.

The WCFD said one of its responders and St. Clair County deputies attempted to go through a window to rescue the person inside the home, but the flames were too intense. The person eventually succumbed to the fire.

The three WCFD firefighters who suffered smoke inhalation are expected to recover.

The Cook Springs Fire and New London Fire Departments also responded to the incident.

All responding departments responded 10 vehicles and 17 firefighters to the scene, which were at the incident for around five hours.

