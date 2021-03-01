One Dead, Two Hospitalized After Camden (ME) Fire

Bangor Daily News, Maine

(MCT)

Feb. 25—One person was killed and two were hospitalized after an early Thursday morning fire engulfed a home in Camden.

Crews responded to the home on Mt. Battie Street around 1:15 a.m.

According to neighbors, a family with children lived in the home. The kids range from teenagers to young adults in college.

“I’m heartbroken. Heartbroken,” neighbor Eunice Young said.

Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley said it took about half an hour to put out the fire. Crews from neighboring towns were also called in to help. The home was torn down several hours after the fire.

The body is being transported to Augusta, according to Farley. That person’s identity has not been released.

The fire remains under investigation.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect number of people hospitalized.

