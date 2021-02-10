One Dead, Two Injured in Lowell (MA) House Fire

A family member of one of the residents who lived in this building on Westford St took the video of the flames earlier this morning. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/8PtpW34TIF — Kelly Sullivan (@ksullivannews) February 10, 2021

Firefighters responded to a fatal three-alarm fire that extended to multiple buildings in Lowell, Massachusetts.

According to WCVB, one person died and two people were seriously injured in the fire on Wednesday.

The fire began at 3:30 a.m. at 98 Westford St. and spread to an adjacent residence, and a section of the home reportedly collapsed during fire operations.

Firefighters operated in freezing temperatures for hours battling the fire, according to NBC Boston. Dozens of people were displaced by the fire.

#BreakingNews right now on the Eyeopener. A raging fire in Lowell and at least two buildings damaged. @MattReedNews is on the scene with live reports on #wcvb pic.twitter.com/L52qZhMIzk — antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) February 10, 2021