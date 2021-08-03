One Firefighter Hospitalized After TN Commercial Fire

According to a report WKRN, one firefighter was transported to a local hospital after responding to a commercial business fire in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

On arrival, Lawrenceburg firefighters found heavy smoke and flames visible from the AutoZone on North Locust Avenue. They attempted to go inside, but the fire was deemed too intense.

The firefighter who suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

