One Firefighter Injured in Greensburg (PA) Commercial Fire

According to a report from KDKA, one firefighter was hurt during a response at a commercial building while in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday morning. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The fire broke out at Hutchinson and Gunter, Inc., located along Grove Street in Greensburg.

On-scene crews said that the building’s size and the weather conditions made for difficult operations, but they were able to extinguish the flames.

The fire marshal is now investigating the incident.

RELATED

Strategy and Tactics at Commercial Fires

Podcast: Fire and Training: Commercial Fires

Mayday Monday: Residential Tactics at Commercial Fires