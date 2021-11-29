One Home Destroyed, Another Saved in Late Night PA Fire

Eric Scicchitano

Nov. 29—SHAMOKIN DAM — An investigation continues into the cause of a fire that destroyed a single-family home late Saturday and chased two occupants from the dwelling.

First responders led by members of the Shamokin Dam Fire Co. No. 1 and Hummels Wharf Fire Co. extinguished a well-advanced fire overnight at 3517 N. Old Susquehanna Trail. Firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to neighboring homes.

Central Susquehanna Regional 911 dispatched first responders at 10:45 p.m. for a working structure fire with possible entrapment.

Shamokin Dam Fire Chief Jon Gray said the home is a total loss. Three people reside there and two were home at the time. He said smoke detectors alerted the occupants as well as that of a neighboring home to the fire, and they all were able to escape on their own.

It appears the fire spread from a small out-building to the home’s immediate rear, Gray said, however, the investigation continues into the point of origin and cause. He said a state police fire marshal will investigate today.

The shed, just a few feet from the home, was fully involved and flames spread from the exterior walls on either side of the home as first responders arrived. The most severe exposure was on the home’s left side and threatened to catch 3507 N. Old Susquehanna Trail.

Firefighters turned hose lines onto the adjacent property and after an initial search, soaked the burning home as they began an approximate four-hour job to extinguish the fire from the interior and exterior and clear the scene.

“We got water on the fire quickly and kept it from getting to that other home,” Gray said.

The American Red Cross worked to assist the fire victims, Gray said, adding that the home at 3507 N. Old Susquehanna Trail sustained some damage. One occupant suffered an abrasion to their foot and a firefighter was evaluated for a minor burn and cleared at the scene.

Fire crews cleared the scene after 2 a.m. Gray thanked members of neighboring fire companies from surrounding municipalities for strengthening the response and preventing the fire from causing more damage.

“We had a real good response. We didn’t officially go two-alarm but we probably had the equivalent,” Gray said.

