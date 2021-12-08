One Injured in Burlington (WA) House Fire

Kimberly Cauvel

Dec. 7—BURLINGTON — A house in the 1100 block of Fidalgo Drive caught fire Monday, leaving one person injured and an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Burlington Assistant Fire Chief Steven Riggs said the department responded to a 911 call at the address about 10:30 a.m.

He said smoke was coming from the house when firefighters arrived, and crews from Skagit County Fire District 6, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley soon arrived to provide assistance.

Those inside the home were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm. Still, one person suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital.

Riggs said the fire started in the kitchen and smoke damage spread throughout the home. The cause is under investigation.

