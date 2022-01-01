One Killed in Aiken (SC) House Fire

Colin Demarest

Aiken Standard, S.C.

(MCT)

Dec. 31—One person died in a house fire Thursday night in Aiken.

A body was found in the home, on the 100 block of Weaver Street, after firefighters extinguished the flames. Officials described the building as “fully engulfed” around 6:30 p.m.

The person was not immediately identified, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Friday. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

This article may be updated; check back with the Aiken Standard for the latest information.

___

(c)2021 the Aiken Standard (Aiken, S.C.)

Visit the Aiken Standard (Aiken, S.C.) at www.aikenstandard.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.