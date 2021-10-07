One Person Found Dead After Mat-Su (AK) House Fire

Tess Williams

Anchorage Daily News, Alaska

(MCT)

Oct. 7—One person died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Willow, Alaska State Troopers said.

Firefighters from the Willow Volunteer Fire Department and troopers were called to a single-family home on West Stinson Road at 2:24 p.m. after bystanders noticed the flames, troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel said. When they arrived, the house was fully engulfed, he said.

Firefighters found a body inside the house around 4:45 p.m., troopers wrote in an online report. Only one person was believed to have been in the house when the fire began and there were no other injuries, McDaniel said.

The State Medical Examiner Office will confirm the identity of the person, troopers said.

The house was a complete loss, troopers said. It was not clear by Wednesday afternoon what had caused the fire, but McDaniel said the State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating.

