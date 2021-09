According to a report from CBS13, one person was critically injured in an apartment fire in Citrus Heights Tuesday night.

According to the Sacramento (CA) Metro Fire Department, the fire erupted at an apartment on Sunrise Vista Drive. One victim was hospitalized with burns, while two other people suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated on scene.

No further information has been released.

