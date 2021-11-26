One Woman Dead, Man in Critical Condition After GA House Fire

According to a report from 13WMAZ, a woman has died and a man is in critical condition after a house fire in Macon, Georgia, Thursday night.

According to officials, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department (MBFD) were dispatched to the fire in the 4000 block of Houston Avenue just prior to 12 a.m.

MBFD crews kept the fire from spreading to nearby structures and were able to move several residents out of their homes, including 49-year-old Melissa Wellham and 42-year-old Jerry Gilleland.

Both victims were transported to Atrium Health Navicent, where medical staff pronounced Wellham dead around 1 a.m. from smoke inhalation and burns.

Gilleland was airlifted to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, where he is now listed in critical condition.

RELATED

Suburban Firefighting: Gopher Houses

Modern House Fires Warrant Tactical Agility

OPERATING IN MODERN SUBDIVISIONS: SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGS