Operator Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes into ME Toll Booth, Starts Fire

According to a report from Maine.gov, a 22-year-old man was charged with Aggravated OUI (Operating Under the Influence) after he lost control of his car and slammed into a toll booth early Thursday morning, injuring the worker inside.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., a car driven by Ethan Chase of Durham was traveling east on the Falmouth Spur when the incident occurred.

The impact of the crash caused the car to erupt in flames and heavily damaged a section of the toll booth. Shattered glass and debris struck 46-year-old John Schwabe of Westbrook, who was in the booth at the time. Schwabe was transported to Maine Medical Center for lacerations to his head and face. He is expected to be released from the hospital later today. Chase was unharmed.

Photos courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety.

The Falmouth Fire Department assisted at the scene. An Maine Turnpike Authority engineer will be at the scene later today to assess the extent of the damage.

The crash remains under investigation. However, initial investigations discovered that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. No further details are available at this time.

RELATED

But it’s just a car fire!

Perform Search at Car Fires, Too

Car Fires: Rapid Access to Engine Compartment